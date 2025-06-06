Short Interest in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Grows By 17.6%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -51.35%.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,293.27. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $24,455,000. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $20,555,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,300,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $6,207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 656,890 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.