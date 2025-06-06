Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Trimble by 174.9% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

