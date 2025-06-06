SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $59,086.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,058,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,615,783.50. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $1,166,762.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,093.49. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,378. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

S stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

