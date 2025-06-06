Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 11,668 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.