Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 11,668 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
SCHG stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.