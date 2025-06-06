Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Yolanda Lee Conyers Sells 750 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $87,757.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,485.55. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $129.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

