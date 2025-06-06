Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.64). Approximately 15,290,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 3,476,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.20 ($0.71).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.67) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £362.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,031.40, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rockhopper Exploration plc will post -0.1899958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rockhopper Exploration

In other news, insider Alison Baker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £23,500 ($31,912.00). Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

