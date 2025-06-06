Riverview Trust Co Buys New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,857 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Humana by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,587,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,045 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,348,000 after purchasing an additional 550,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Humana from $322.00 to $273.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.48.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $226.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.17 and its 200 day moving average is $265.44. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

