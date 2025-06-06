Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.65. 114,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 426,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

The firm has a market cap of $632.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

