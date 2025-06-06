REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. REV Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. REV Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of REVG opened at $42.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. REV Group has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REV Group stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of REV Group worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.
