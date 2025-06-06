REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. REV Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. REV Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

REV Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of REVG opened at $42.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. REV Group has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REV Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REV Group stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of REV Group worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.