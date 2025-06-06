Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $10.06. Replimune Group shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 201,462 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $751.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Schwendenman sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $26,460.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,686.20. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 32,279 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $260,168.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,405,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,872.26. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock worth $603,655 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 582.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 897.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

