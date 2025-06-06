Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Holdings Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PVAL stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.89.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.