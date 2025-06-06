Prosperity Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 480,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after purchasing an additional 287,677 shares in the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $83.16 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

