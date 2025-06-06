Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 318 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

