Prospect Financial Services LLC Purchases 48 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $368.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.93 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.