Promising Industrial Stocks To Research – June 5th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture or distribute capital goods and services—such as machinery, construction materials, aerospace and defense equipment, and transportation infrastructure. They play a central role in building and maintaining the physical backbone of the economy. Because they rely heavily on business investment and public infrastructure spending, industrial stocks tend to be cyclical and track the ups and downs of economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $27.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.19. 109,041,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,000,938. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $979.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.11, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,484,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,827,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.00. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 214.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,103,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,980,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.21.

