Promising Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 5th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution and sale of motor vehicles and related components. Investors trade these stocks on public exchanges to gain exposure to the automotive industry’s performance, which is influenced by factors such as consumer demand, raw material costs and technological advances in areas like electric vehicles and autonomous driving. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $13.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.85. The stock had a trading volume of 68,185,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,712,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.34. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 156.30, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,748,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,751,313. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.42. The company has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.57. 13,491,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,507,189. The stock has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $33.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,018.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $991.17 and its 200 day moving average is $978.09. The stock has a market cap of $451.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.26. 4,157,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,805,907. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.79 and its 200 day moving average is $187.66.

