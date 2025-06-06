Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 2,992 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4%

REGN opened at $483.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

