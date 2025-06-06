Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 1,283 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $127.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.18 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.