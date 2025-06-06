Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 226 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $188.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

