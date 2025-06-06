Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,020 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 144,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 3.2%

PMAY stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $618.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

