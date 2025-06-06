Permanent Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $420,497.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,362.70. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $149,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,291.15. This represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

