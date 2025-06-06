OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.3%

OSIS stock opened at $222.89 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $234.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,292,825.62. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total transaction of $205,045.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,394.85. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,230 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

