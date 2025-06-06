Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Short Interest Update

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.34, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $269.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,562,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,745,000 after buying an additional 154,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after buying an additional 394,820 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,093,000 after buying an additional 737,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 699,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.