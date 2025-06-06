Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.51% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter.

NXN opened at $11.44 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

