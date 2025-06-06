NULS (NULS) One Day Volume Hits $3.61 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. NULS has a market cap of $6.58 million and $3.61 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,131.53 or 0.99242665 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102,578.75 or 0.98710729 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 131,851,355 coins and its circulating supply is 112,745,381 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

