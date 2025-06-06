NULS (NULS) One Day Volume Hits $3.61 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. NULS has a market cap of $6.58 million and $3.61 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,131.53 or 0.99242665 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102,578.75 or 0.98710729 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About NULS
NULS launched on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 131,851,355 coins and its circulating supply is 112,745,381 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.
Buying and Selling NULS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
