Northwest Financial Advisors Has $274,000 Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Northwest Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

