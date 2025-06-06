Northwest Financial Advisors Buys New Holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,608,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 54,445 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,542,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 870,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 60,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,156 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.11. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

About VanEck Merk Gold ETF

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

