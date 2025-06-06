Northwest Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Northwest Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northwest Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $55.06.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.