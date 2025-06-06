Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 1011127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
