Next Level Private LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Next Level Private LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 2.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $266.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $166.80 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

