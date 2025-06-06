MRA Advisory Group Sells 444 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $244.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.18 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.95 and a 200-day moving average of $243.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.