MRA Advisory Group Invests $429,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of CRS opened at $247.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $95.17 and a 12-month high of $251.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.44 and its 200 day moving average is $193.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

