MRA Advisory Group Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MRA Advisory Group decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

NYSE NOW opened at $1,017.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $915.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $974.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $210.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

