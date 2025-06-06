MRA Advisory Group Acquires 1,770 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,622,000 after purchasing an additional 272,625 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,659,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,003,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,502,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $146.45 and a 1-year high of $180.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.04 and its 200 day moving average is $169.86. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

