MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Short Interest Update

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,930,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 31,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 22.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 161,175 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $4,342,054.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,352,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,661,441.66. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,924. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,792 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,567. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,503,000 after acquiring an additional 942,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,811,000 after purchasing an additional 536,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 176,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.