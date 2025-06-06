Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Position Boosted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.3%

MCRI opened at $83.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.59. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $96.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

