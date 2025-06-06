MKT Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $259.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.