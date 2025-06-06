MKT Advisors LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $105.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.