MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 752,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.49 million. Analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 122.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

