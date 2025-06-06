MetisDAO Price Hits $17.29 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 6th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $111.05 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.29 or 0.00016662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00003022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00005085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,421,034 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The Reddit community for MetisDAO is https://reddit.com/r/metis_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetisDAO’s official message board is www.metis.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,421,034.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 16.95694408 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $9,677,845.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

