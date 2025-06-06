Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $11.23. Mesoblast shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 27,607 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on MESO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 86,566.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $2,744,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mesoblast by 1,503.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 272,595 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

