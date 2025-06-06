McNamara Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

