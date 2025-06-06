McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 0.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Permanent Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 22.5% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $710.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $731.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $698.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $640.44.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.46.

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,747 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

