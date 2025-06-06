Mantle Price Hits $0.64 on Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mantle has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $174.01 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,364,694,382 tokens. The official website for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is group.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,364,694,382.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.63728079 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $190,702,048.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

