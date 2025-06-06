Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $202.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.