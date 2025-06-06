MAGA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.39 Million (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. One MAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGA has a market cap of $3.39 million and $5.73 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAGA has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103,131.53 or 0.99242665 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,578.75 or 0.98710729 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA’s launch date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (maga-hat.vip) (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA (maga-hat.vip) has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA (maga-hat.vip) is 0.00000863 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,285,796.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

