Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $764,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $227.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.89 and its 200-day moving average is $241.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.