Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 3,861 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

