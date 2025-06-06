Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,579,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 332,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,643,000 after purchasing an additional 272,676 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,417,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,016.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,110,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

