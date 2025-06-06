Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Target by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

TGT stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $116.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

